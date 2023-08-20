Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $162.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELFree Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $208.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $231.96.

NYSE:EL opened at $156.69 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $149.45 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,607,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

