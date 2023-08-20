Stephens Begins Coverage on Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Qualys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.65.

Qualys Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $144.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.92. Qualys has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $758,454.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,396 shares in the company, valued at $23,254,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $758,454.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,396 shares in the company, valued at $23,254,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $1,083,456.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,667,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,444 shares of company stock worth $6,978,167 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 71.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

