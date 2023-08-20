Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $218,323.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $218,323.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $153,851.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,972.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

NYSE TRGP opened at $84.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $85.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.