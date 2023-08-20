MAI Capital Management Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

USB stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

