Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZTA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens upped their price target on Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $55.29 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $63.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -106.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $246,761.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,483.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.



