Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.14.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $437,758.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $437,758.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $341,766.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,846.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,848 shares of company stock worth $799,176. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 175,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

