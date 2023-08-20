MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 600.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in AutoZone by 54.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,458.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,479.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,508.79. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,050.21 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

