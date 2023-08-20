Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Linde by 191.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $34,737,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 144.4% in the first quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $375.10 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $393.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

