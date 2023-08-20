Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.37 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 32,772 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 724,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 46,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.1 %

F opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

