Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.20 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AON by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.55.

Shares of AON stock opened at $324.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.49. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

