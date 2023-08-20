Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 610 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,275,000 after buying an additional 1,679,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,359,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $101.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.28. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $217.25.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $147,565.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,631,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,913,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $5,076,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $686,830,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $147,565.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,631,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,913,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,002 shares of company stock worth $46,525,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Bank of America dropped their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.07.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

