Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 1,265 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.6% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 7,940 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $968,759.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,413.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,420 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $174,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,325.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 7,940 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $968,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,413.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,360 shares of company stock worth $2,722,742. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.83.

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ATR stock opened at $123.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $126.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $895.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

