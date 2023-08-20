4,924 Shares in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.59 and a 1-year high of $83.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.88.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.67 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

NARI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.22.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 24,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,647,857.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,006,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 36,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $2,424,650.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,410,976.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 24,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,647,857.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,006,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,683. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

