Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 2,424 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,631,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,823,000 after purchasing an additional 334,218 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,497,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

HLIO stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.03 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philippe Lemaitre sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,133.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

