Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS opened at $278.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.64. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $168.24 and a twelve month high of $295.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

