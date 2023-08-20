MAI Capital Management Cuts Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.15% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $49.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.10. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $52.86. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.