Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Relx were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 149.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RELX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,585 ($32.79) to GBX 2,700 ($34.25) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,913 ($36.95) to GBX 2,915 ($36.98) in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,930 ($37.17) to GBX 2,960 ($37.55) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.64) to GBX 2,200 ($27.91) in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Relx stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

