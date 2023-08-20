Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.43 Million Stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.63% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 50,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the period.

BATS:FCTR opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. The company has a market cap of $137.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

