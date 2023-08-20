Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,810 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219,173 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,421,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,156,000 after purchasing an additional 633,618 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,037,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,914,000 after acquiring an additional 114,016 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $50.98 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.62.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

