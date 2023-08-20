Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $1.56 Million in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.37. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.56 and a 52-week high of $93.33.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

