Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 426 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $251.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $294.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

