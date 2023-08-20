VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 80,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

