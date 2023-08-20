Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.58 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $43.99 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

