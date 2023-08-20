Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 2,582 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.24 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.48%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.