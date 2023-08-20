Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Holdings Raised by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,357,000 after purchasing an additional 135,877 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,651,000 after purchasing an additional 38,524 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Ground Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 58,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $462.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $454.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.93.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

