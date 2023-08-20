Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 282 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 42,025.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,723 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,044.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 808,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,556,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.85. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $149.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $930,327.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,507.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,823 shares of company stock worth $8,881,523 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

