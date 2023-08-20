South Dakota Investment Council Invests $482,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,045,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total value of $329,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,721,536.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $1,039,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,075 shares of company stock worth $5,019,024. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $165.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $162.48 and a one year high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

View Our Latest Report on ResMed

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.