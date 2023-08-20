South Dakota Investment Council Takes $172,000 Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $11,623,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance
NYSE:CNQ opened at $61.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.58.
Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Natural Resources
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.