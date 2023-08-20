South Dakota Investment Council Has $321,000 Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Sealed Air by 47.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.16. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEE. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

