Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 948,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Realty Income worth $60,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $26,024,520,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 103.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 116.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $73.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

