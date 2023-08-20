1,000 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,177,000 after acquiring an additional 345,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,167,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,145,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,595,000 after purchasing an additional 213,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Align Technology by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,457,000 after acquiring an additional 131,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $350.36 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

