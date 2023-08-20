South Dakota Investment Council Sells 30,005 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,005 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in First Solar were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in First Solar by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Solar by 67.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $39,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $181.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 124.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.94. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $232.00.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.62.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,436 shares of company stock valued at $15,149,057. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

