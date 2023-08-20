Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $343,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 20.1% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 33,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $71.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.57. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

