1,351 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Bought by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 3,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $172.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.27. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.37.

Read Our Latest Report on Burlington Stores

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.