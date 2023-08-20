Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $2,385,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $49.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

