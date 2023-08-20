200 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,784,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $378.83 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $416.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.33 and its 200 day moving average is $335.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.28.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

