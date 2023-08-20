StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Centene (NYSE:CNC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Centene Price Performance

CNC stock opened at $63.70 on Thursday. Centene has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Centene by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Centene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Centene by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

