Capula Management Ltd Sells 7,544 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Capula Management Ltd decreased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 305,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after buying an additional 32,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 33,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.09.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ TECH opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average is $79.38.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

