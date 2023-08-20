Credit Suisse AG Has $60.25 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,632 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,711 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $60,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis raised its stake in EOG Resources by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after buying an additional 126,454 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.04.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $130.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.03 and a 200-day moving average of $117.76. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

