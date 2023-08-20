Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 750 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,514,000 after buying an additional 801,214 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,493,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,698,000 after buying an additional 645,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,992,000 after buying an additional 547,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.4 %

TTWO opened at $137.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.