Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $226.65 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.63.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

