Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,938 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex stock opened at $120.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.29.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

