Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,955 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,128 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,584 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,875 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Mizuho reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

