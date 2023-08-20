Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 13,000 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LKQ in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

