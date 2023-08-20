Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,634 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,544,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 12,057.5% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 2,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $97,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,916.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.10 and a beta of 1.13. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $104.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

