Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 7,811 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,470.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,280,000 after buying an additional 1,230,400 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 718,182 shares of company stock valued at $57,773,619. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $112.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -309.99 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RCL. Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.