iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Lessened by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,945 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after acquiring an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 680,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,871,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,405,000 after acquiring an additional 614,913 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 462,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,789,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK opened at $74.26 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

