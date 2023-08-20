Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $48,833.50 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $46,918.84.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.9 %

Pinterest stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.61.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

