Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of IPG opened at $32.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.45%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

