Poppy Thorpe Sells 4,921 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) Director Poppy Thorpe sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $45,125.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,240.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Snap Stock Performance
SNAP stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. China Renaissance lowered shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.41.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
