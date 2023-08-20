Poppy Thorpe Sells 4,921 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) Director Poppy Thorpe sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $45,125.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,240.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 53.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth $4,731,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Snap by 877.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,844,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after buying an additional 3,451,146 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth $921,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Snap by 7.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. China Renaissance lowered shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.41.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

